Albioma appeals against the judgment of the administrative court

Albioma SA :Appeals against the judgment of the administrative court and continued construction of the power plant Galion 2.

Albioma H1 revenue up at 177.1 million euros

Albioma Sa : H1 revenue of 177.1 million euros versus 164.0 million euros ($180.14 million) a year ago . H1 EBITDA 65.4 million euros versus 50.2 million euros a year ago . H1 net income group share 14.5 million euros versus 9.5 million euros a year ago .Group confirms its 2016 guidance for EBITDA of 122 million euros to 130 million euros and of net income (group share) of 25 million euros to 30 million euros.

Albioma wins three projects for photovoltaic plants

Albioma SA : Wins three projects for photovoltaic plants with integrated storage (5.9 mwp) in the French overseas departments .Development of three projects represents an overall investment of some 13 million euros ($14.7 million).

Albioma: signature of a third project in Brazil

Albioma SA : Signed a joint-Venture agreement with Vale do Paraná in order to develop a new cogeneration operation in state of São Paulo, Brazil . Albioma and Vale Do Paraná will create a project company which will be owner/operator of Vale Do Paraná Cogeneration plant . Entity will build an extension raising facility's power from 16 to 48 MW, 30 MW of which will be exported to power grid . Albioma will hold 40 pct of the project company, and will act as technical partner during the construction and operation phases .The investment, which is estimated at BRL100 million (2016 basis), is eligible for a BNDES (the Brazil National Bank for Development) long-term loan.

Albioma confirms FY 2016 guidance

Albioma:Confirms its objectives of EBITDA EUR 122-130 million and net income group share EUR 25-30 million for 2016.FY 2016 EBITA: EUR 127.1 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income: EUR 29.4 mln - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Albioma gives 2016 guidance slightly below analysts' estimates

Albioma:Board of directors will submit to shareholders' meeting a proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.57 euros per share.For 2016, aims at EBITDA of 122 million euros to 130 million euros and net income (group share)of 25 million euros to 30 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA: 136.24 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income: 36.25 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Albioma to separate functions of chairman, CEO

Albioma:Separation of roles of chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer.Appointment of Jacques Petry as chairman of board of directors and Frederic Moyne as chief executive officer.Separation of functions as of March 1, 2016.