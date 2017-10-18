Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ABN Amro appoints Marina Shevtsova as CFO for British operations

ABN Amro Q4 operating result beats Reuters poll

ABN Amro Group NV : Q4 net interest income 1.58 billion euros ($1.67 billion)versus 1.59 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q4 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.12 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q4 operating result 489 million euros versus 479 million euros in Reuters poll . Q4 underlying profit for the period 333 million euros versus 272 million euros year ago . Q4 reported profit for the period 333 million euros versus eur 279 million in Reuters poll . Capital position strengthened further and the fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 17.0 percent at year-end vs 15.5 percent in 2015 . Increased the proposed dividend for full-year 2016 to 0.84 euros per share vs 0.81 in 2015 . Brexit negotiations are expected to start soon and may still have adverse effects . Given the relatively close trade relations between the Netherlands and the UK, a disruption in trade flows would hit Dutch economy slightly harder than the eurozone as a whole .There is no clarity yet regarding all of US President Trump’s policy measures. If he does indeed take protectionist measures, this would seriously harm global economy..

BRIEF-ABN Amro Group Q2 results beat Reuters poll

ABN Amro Group NV : Q2 underlying profit 662 million euros versus 600 million euros year ago . Q2 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.13 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q2 operating result 941 million euros versus 858 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net interest income 1.58 billion euros versus 1.54 billion euros in Reuters poll . Cost of risk was 9bps in Q2 2016, up from 5bps in Q2 2015. In Q1 2016, the cost of risk was nil. . Says holds 310 billion euros in client assets at June 30 versus 308 billion euros at March 31 . Well on track with three of our financial targets . Says on track for roe of 10-13 pct over the coming years, a cet1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct and a dividend payout ratio increasing to 50 pct of the reported full-year net profit by 2017 . Over the first six months of 2016 we will pay an interim dividend of 0.40 euro per share . Brexit impact will probably start to affect growth, although the impact is uncertain as regards timing and size .Given the closer trade relations between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the Brexit is expected to hit the Dutch economy harder than the Eurozone.

ABN Amro Holding issues 500 million euros green bond

ABN AMRO Group NV : ABN Amro Holding issues another 500 million euros ($559.65 million) green bond .500 million euros bond has a maturity of 6 years and has been issued at midswaps + 52 basis points.

ABN Amro Group Q1 operating profit falls short of Reuters poll

ABN Amro Group NV : Reports Q1 net interest income of 1,545 million euros ($1.76 billion) versus 1.55 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q1 operating income is 1.97 billion euros, down 9 percent (Reuters poll: 2.10 billion euros) . Q1 reported profit 475 million euros versus 543 million euros a year ago (Reuters poll: 423 million euros) . Improved fully-loaded common equity tier 1 ratio from 15.5 pct at year-end 2015 to 15.8 pct at end Q1 . Target a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct, under a Basel IV regime . 2016 got off to a challenging start due to turmoil in the financial markets, caused by concerns over the Chinese economy . "We are looking into additional cost savings to improve our operational efficiency, and also to further invest in digitalisation" .In H2, "we expect to announce more specific plans on how we will update our strategy and financial targets up to 2020".

ABN Amro says appointment of Zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board finalised

Abn Amro Group Nv : Appointment of olga zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board finalised . zoutendijk’s term as chairman will take effect after close of agm on 18 may, steven ten have will succeed zoutendijk as vice chairman Further company coverage: [ABNd.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58698 3920;)).

ABN AMRO Group to appoint Olga Zoutendijk as chairman of supervisory board

ABN AMRO Group to be included in the Amsterdam AEX index

Euronext NV:Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices.ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be included in the AEX index.Delta Lloyd and OCI to be removed from the AEX index.Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De Pauw to be included in the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be removed from the AMX index.Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van Lanschot to be included in the AScX index.Esperite and Holland Colours to be removed from the AScX index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

ABN AMRO Group proposes final 2015 dividend

ABN AMRO announces call of 1 bln euro perpetual capital securities‍​

