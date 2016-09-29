Edition:
Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,149.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-85.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs4,234.80
Open
Rs4,240.00
Day's High
Rs4,240.00
Day's Low
Rs4,141.50
Volume
818
Avg. Vol
3,180
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

Abbott India approves appointment of Ambati Venu as MD
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Abbott India Ltd :Approved appointment of Ambati Venu as additional director on the board and as the managing director.  Full Article

Abbott India March-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Abbott India Ltd : Recommended final dividend of 35 rupees per share . Says March-quarter net profit 590.1 million rupees versus net profit of 497.6 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees versus 5.81 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Abbott India Ltd News

MEDIA-DCGI warns against use of some of Abbott India's bioresorbable stents - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

