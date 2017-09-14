AB Science SA (ABS.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization
Sept 14 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA
AB Science H1 net loss widens to 14.8 million euros
AB Science SA
AB Science: Masitinib receives orphan drug designation in EU for ALS
AB Science SA
AB Science announces FDA approval compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
AB Science SA
AB Science submits to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib
AB Science SA:Has submitted to EMA the marketing authorization application for masitinib in the treatment of severe systemic mastocytosis.Top-Line results from this phase 3 were previously announced on 30 November 2015. Full Article
Ab Science announces success of a private placement
AB Science SA:Announces success of a private placement.Twelve million euro raised through a private placement of 764,820 shares.Placement with subscription warrants to purchase an additional 191,205 shares attached at a price of 15.69 euro by way of an accelerated book-building.If all warrants are exercised, company would receive an additional 3.0 million euro of proceeds. Full Article
Ab Science launches share capital increase
AB Science SA:Said it launched a share capital increase by way of accelerated book building.The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument giving access to the share capital.AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to finance its clinical development program.The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be April 20, 2016. Full Article
AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib
AB Science SA:AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).Predefined interim analysis has met its primary objective.Primary analysis was a success, with p-value < 0.01 in intention-to-treat (ITT) population. Full Article
AB Science underscores potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases
AB Science SA:New independent publications underscore the potential of masitinib in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Full Article
Ab Science will present data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy
AB Science SA:Will present new preclinical and clinical data at the international symposium on advances in Alzheimer therapy.Interim analysis of masitinib phase 3 in Alzheimer's disease is anticipated in 2017. Full Article
BRIEF-AB science announces preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib
* PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF MASITINIB ON PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN ALS PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL INVESTIGATION INSIGHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)