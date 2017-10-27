Edition:
India

Asseco Business Solutions SA (ABSP.WA)

ABSP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

26.50PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.80zł (-2.93%)
Prev Close
27.30zł
Open
26.50zł
Day's High
27.40zł
Day's Low
26.50zł
Volume
345
Avg. Vol
878
52-wk High
34.78zł
52-wk Low
23.20zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asseco Business Solutions Q3 net profit down 10.2 mln zlotys
Friday, 27 Oct 2017 

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 REVENUE 54.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 13.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Asseco Business Solutions SA News

BRIEF-Asseco BS Plans 2017 Div. Of 1.30 Zloty/Shr

March 8 ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA (Asseco BS):

» More ABSP.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials