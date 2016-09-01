Edition:
India

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.80INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+2.83%)
Prev Close
Rs274.05
Open
Rs274.20
Day's High
Rs282.95
Day's Low
Rs274.20
Volume
3,075,417
Avg. Vol
2,184,584
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ambuja Cements to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Believe co has "strong case" on merits to challenge CCI penalty order, co to file an appeal before the COMPAT . COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .  Full Article

India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr profit up about 77 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Ambuja Cements Ltd : India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net profit 4 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net sales 25.41 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.32 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees; net sales was 24.93 billion rupees . Approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share . Medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive .  Full Article

Ambuja Cements Ltd News

BRIEF-Ambuja Cements ‍secures 200 mln tonnes of limestone resource in Rajasthan​

* Says ‍secured limestone resource of 200 million tonnes in Rajasthan​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLX4Jw Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

