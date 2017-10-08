Edition:
India

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)

ABUK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

183.95EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.15 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
£185.10
Open
£184.02
Day's High
£188.00
Day's Low
£183.05
Volume
69,836
Avg. Vol
59,057
52-wk High
£200.00
52-wk Low
£63.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Abu Qir Fertilizers shareholders approve share split
Sunday, 8 Oct 2017 

Oct 8 (Reuters) - ABU QIR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO ::SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 10-FOR-1 SHARE SPLIT.  Full Article

Egypt's Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries nine-month profit rises
Sunday, 23 Apr 2017 

April 23 (Reuters) - Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co ::Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 1.77 billion versus EGP 775.7 million year ago.Nine-month sales EGP 4.19 billion versus EGP 2.84 billion year ago.Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.89 billion from EGP 1.26 billion through bonus share issue.Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 3 billion from EGP 1.5 billion.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE News

» More ABUK.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials