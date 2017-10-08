April 23 (Reuters) - Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co ::Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 1.77 billion versus EGP 775.7 million year ago.Nine-month sales EGP 4.19 billion versus EGP 2.84 billion year ago.Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.89 billion from EGP 1.26 billion through bonus share issue.Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 3 billion from EGP 1.5 billion.