Acacia sees lower FY production of 750,000 ounces

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc :ACACIA MINING PLC - Q3 ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 191,203 OUNCES, 7% LOWER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 GOLD SALES OF 132,787 OUNCES VERSUS 206,488 OUNCES IN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 AISC OF US$939 PER OUNCE SOLD, 6% BELOW Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 CASH COSTS OF US$616 PER OUNCE SOLD, 3% HIGHER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 REVENUE OF US$171 MILLION, 40% LOWER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 EBITDA OF US$50 MILLION, 60% LOWER THAN Q3 201​6.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍CASH ON HAND OF US$95 MILLION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER WITH NET CASH OF US$24 MILLION​.ACACIA MINING PLC - "‍IN Q3 OF 2017, ACACIA PAID A TOTAL OF US$35 MILLION OF TAXES AND ROYALTIES TO TANZANIAN REVENUE AUTHORITY​".ACACIA MINING PLC - SEES FY PRODUCTION OF 750,000 OUNCES, 100,000 OUNCES LOWER THAN BOTTOM OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE OF 850,000-900,000 OUNCES​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍PREVIOUS FY AISC GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN US$880-920 PER OUNCE SOLD REMAINS UNCHANGED​.

Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​.‍ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL​.‍ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS​.

Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::‍UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.‍ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION​.

Acacia Mining says sold 132,787 ounces of gold during Q3​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ACACIA MINING PLC ::‍ACACIA CONFIRMS THAT IT PRODUCED 191,203 OUNCES OF GOLD AND SOLD 132,787 OUNCES OF GOLD DURING Q3​.‍SALES WERE BELOW PRODUCTION DUE TO BAN ON EXPORT OF GOLD/COPPER CONCENTRATE PRODUCED AT BULYANHULU AND BUZWAGI FROM TANZANIA​.‍PRODUCTION WAS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS AT BUZWAGI (69,097 OUNCES), DRIVEN BY STRONG GRADES​.‍PRODUCTION AT NORTH MARA (72,011 OZ), BULYANHULU (50,094 OZ) IMPACTED BY WORK PERMIT ISSUES, MOVING TO REDUCED OPERATIONS RESPECTIVELY​."‍SALES WERE BELOW PRODUCTION DUE TO BAN ON EXPORT OF GOLD/COPPER CONCENTRATE PRODUCED AT BULYANHULU AND BUZWAGI FROM TANZANIA​".

Acacia Mining says restarts operations at Bulyanhulu

Acacia Mining Plc : Our full year production guidance for Bulyanhulu remains unchanged . Continue to expect Q3 2016 production to be broadly in line with Q1 2016, unchanged FY production guidance of at least 780,000 ounces of gold . Has resolved previously disclosed issue of overheating of ball mill trunion bearing at Bulyanhulu .Process plant is now operating at normal throughput levels.

Acacia Mining buys minority stake in West Kenya JV from Lonmin

Acacia Mining Plc :Consolidates minority stake in West Kenya JV from Lonmin Plc for $5 million.

Sibanye Gold says no intention to make offer for Acacia Mining

Sibanye Gold Limited : Statement re press comment . No intention to make an offer for Acacia Mining Plc ("Acacia") .Confirms that it was considering a possible offer for Acacia, but confirms it is no longer actively considering an offer.

Acacia Mining says H1 EBITDA up 91 pct

Acacia Mining Plc : Expecting to deliver at lower end of FY AISC guidance of U.S. $950-980 per ounce . Q2 gold production of 221,815 ounces, 19% higher than q2 2015, with gold sales of 216,782 ounces . Q2 aisc of us$926 per ounce sold, 19% below q2 2015, after a $72 per ounce share-based payment valuation impact . H1 revenue of us$505 million, 13% higher than h1 2015, due to a 13% increase in gold sales . Expecting to deliver at or above upper end of full year production guidance of 750-780,000 ounces . H1 ebitda of us$185 million, 91% higher than h1 2015, due to higher revenues and lower operating costs . Interim dividend of us2.0 cents per share declared, an increase of 43% over 2015 interim dividend .As we move into h2 2016, we expect a step up in production at buzwagi with grade increasing each quarter until end of year.

Acacia Mining Plc recommends final dividend

Acacia Mining Plc:Recommended final dividend of 2.8 cents per share.Says final dividend will be paid on May 27, 2016 to shareholders on register as of May 6, 2016.Says ex-dividend date is May 5, 2016.

African Barrick Gold PLC says about 1,050 workers to leave co over next few months

African Barrick Gold PLC:Reg-Acacia mining plc: accelaration of organisational changes.About 1,050 of people, representing about 27 pct of our workforce, have either left or are expected to leave acacia over next few months.Restructuring expected to lead to an annual saving of $25 million, prior to a restructuring charge of about $11 million predominantly incurred in 2015.Organisational changes, initially scheduled to continue through to end of 2016, already led to a 60 pct fall in higher-cost expatriates.Largest proportion of role reductions are at Bulyanhulu, but all of our mines and offices will be affected.