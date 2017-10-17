Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 31.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 897.1 million rupees as per Ind-As; consol total revenue from operations was 28.43 billion rupees.Says expect demand for cement and related products to stay favourable in coming qtr‍​‍​.Says Sept-quarter cement sales volume 5.96 million tonnes versus 5.07 million tonnes last yr‍​.

ACC Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 79 pct

ACC Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.39 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 28.70 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 2.56 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.33 billion rupees ; consol net sales was 29.61 billion rupees .

ACC Ltd fixes book closure for final dividend

ACC Ltd:Says the register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Feb. 24, 2016 to Feb. 29, 2016 (both days inclusive) for purpose of payment of final dividend & annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on April 13, 2016.Says dividend will be payable on and from April 20, 2016.

ACC Ltd recommends final dividend

ACC Ltd:Recommended payment of final dividend at the rate of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each.