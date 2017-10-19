Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AccorHotels still eyes deal on property business by year-end-CFO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Accorhotels finance head tells a call with journalists::Talks with investors continuing over sale of stake in property unit, still eyes deal by year-end.

AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels :‍Under terms of agreement AccorHotels would offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any potential special dividend.AccorHotels signs an agreement to acquire Mantra Group Limited.‍Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share in first year of ownership pre-synergies​.‍AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion.‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​.‍Group aims at signing an agreement before year-end 2017​.‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​.

Mantra Group's board unanimously recommends deal with AccorHotels​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd :‍Mantra Group's board unanimously recommends scheme of arrangement with AccorHotels​.Under deal, ‍Mantra will have discretion to pay shareholders a special dividend of up to a maximum of 23.5 cents per share​.

Mantra Group received indicative proposal from Accor S.A. ‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd ::‍Refers to recent press speculation regarding Mantra Group Limited​.‍Confirms has received indicative & non-binding proposal from Accor S.A. in relation to a potential control transaction​.Deal to be implemented by way of a Mantra scheme of arrangement, at $3.96 cash per share (on a fully diluted basis)​.Has granted Accor access to due diligence to determine if a transaction can be agreed and recommended unanimously by mantra board.​.‍Mantra has retained Highbury Partnership as financial adviser and Baker Mckenzie as legal adviser ​.

AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO

Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:Expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 after posting record 2016 Ebit and Ebit margin.

Accor says assets of separate hotelinvest worth Eur 6.5 bln

Accor Sa :Says assets of the separate subsidiary hotelinvest estimated to be worth 6.5 billion euros.

AccorHotels sees Brexit impact on H2 profit

AccorHotels Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin tells a conference call: Expects British pound decline tied to Brexit to cost group 10-15 million euros in H2 profits - CFO .Brexit could however lead to stronger than expected activity in Britain for AccorHotels - CFO.

Accorhotels to acquire John Paul

Accor SA : AccorHotels to acquire John Paul, world leader in the concierge market; . Co's enterprise value should be close to 150 million dollars . Should acquire about 80 pct of John Paul, the remaining stake being kept by David Amsellem, the founder of the company, who will remain CEO Further company coverage: [ACCP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

AccorHotels CEO does not expect to list HotelInvest in next 5 years

AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells a conference call:Does not expect to list HotelInvest unit in next 5 years.

Accorhotels shareholders approve FRHI Holdings acquisition

AccorHotels Shareholders meeting : Shareholders approve FRHI holdings acquisition .Value of deal retained $2.7 billion based on Accorhotels closing share price on july 11 versus $2.9 billion when deal announced in december.