Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
S.Africa's Competition Commission: ArcelorMittal to pay R1.5 billion fine for its involvement in cartels . Agreed to remedies relating to complaints against its pricing conduct without admitting that its pricing conduct constituted a contravention of competition act . AMSA (ArcelorMittal South Africa) admits having been involved in long steel and scrap metal cartels, and agrees to pay an administrative penalty of R1.5 billion . AMSA has committed to a R4.6 capital expenditure over next five years . AMSA has undertaken that for a period of five years it will limit its EBIT margin to a cap of 10 pct for flat steel products sold in South Africa . Commission has, in turn, agreed that the settlement will cover all pending cases against AMSA including those still under investigation Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
: Arcelormittal to pay r1.5 billion fine for its involvement in cartels Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)). Full Article
Veolia Environnement VE SA:Says ArcelorMittal South Africa has awarded Veolia a contract for treatment of industrial wastewater at its steel production site in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.Aim is to achieve zero liquid discharge as the result of a complete water recycling circuit. Full Article
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.