Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .

ANF Immobilier invests in offices and retail units in Bordeaux

ANF Immobilier SA :Announces investment by ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions in all of the offices and retail units, i.e. 31,500 square meters, within a new 43,000 square meter mixed real estate project Quai 8.2 in Bordeaux.

ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : H1 IFRS gross rental income of 25.8 million euros ($28.4 million), up 11 pct . H1 IFRS recurring EBITDA of 16.8 million euros vs 14.9 million euros a year ago . H1 recurring net income group share of 15.6 million euros vs 8.4 million euros a year ago .For the year 2016, reasserts its target and anticipates a growth of 10 pct in its EPRA recurring net income, group share.

ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016 . Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016 . Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016 . Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share .Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole.

ANF Immobilier issues FY 2016 financial guuidance; proposes dividend

ANF Immobilier SA:Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct.For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share.

ANF Immobilier leases 2,500 m² of commercial space in Lyon

ANF Immobilier SA:Leases all 2,500 square meter of commercial space in former Banque de France headquarters in Lyon to two major retail chains: Nike and Maxibazar.

ANF Immobilier confirms 2015 targets

ANF Immobilier SA:2015 revenue target is confirmed.Positive quarterly figures support the objective of rental income growth target for the current year to 15 pct.