ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)
22.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€22.18
--
--
--
--
9,471
€22.25
€19.33
Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
ANF Immobilier invests in offices and retail units in Bordeaux
ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros
ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros
ANF Immobilier issues FY 2016 financial guuidance; proposes dividend
ANF Immobilier SA:Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct.For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share. Full Article
ANF Immobilier leases 2,500 m² of commercial space in Lyon
ANF Immobilier SA:Leases all 2,500 square meter of commercial space in former Banque de France headquarters in Lyon to two major retail chains: Nike and Maxibazar. Full Article
ANF Immobilier confirms 2015 targets
ANF Immobilier SA:2015 revenue target is confirmed.Positive quarterly figures support the objective of rental income growth target for the current year to 15 pct. Full Article
* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier