Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)
46.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$46.75
--
--
--
--
133,538
$53.37
$42.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Atco posts Q2 adjusted earnings rise to $81 mln
Atco Ltd
ATCO Ltd increases common share dividend
ATCO Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 28.50 cents per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share.Says a 15% increase over the 24.75 cents paid in each of the previous four quarters.Dividend is payable March 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2016. Full Article
Atco sells subsidiary division ATCO Emissions Management
Atco Ltd:Says sale of its subsidiary division, ATCO Emissions Management, to TriWest Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm based in Calgary, Alberta.In the transaction, TriWest will acquire all of the company's global operations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.Transaction is anticipated to close on Dec. 31, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Atco reports Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million
* Atco Ltd - Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million compared to $81 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: