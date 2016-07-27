Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atco posts Q2 adjusted earnings rise to $81 mln

Atco Ltd : Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $81 million compared to $57 million in 2015 .Qtrly earnings attributable to class I and class II shares $61 million.

ATCO Ltd increases common share dividend

ATCO Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 28.50 cents per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share.Says a 15% increase over the 24.75 cents paid in each of the previous four quarters.Dividend is payable March 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2016.

Atco sells subsidiary division ATCO Emissions Management

Atco Ltd:Says sale of its subsidiary division, ATCO Emissions Management, to TriWest Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm based in Calgary, Alberta.In the transaction, TriWest will acquire all of the company's global operations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.Transaction is anticipated to close on Dec. 31, 2015.