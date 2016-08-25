Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asseco Poland's Q2 net profit rises 29 pct y/y

Asseco Poland : The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday. . The rise in the net profit was due, among other things, to a reduction in the company's financial costs. . Second-quarter revenue rose by 12 percent to 1.926 billion zlotys. .

Asseco Poland SA to recommend FY 2015 dividend

Asseco Poland SA:Its management to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 3.01 zlotys per share or 249,830,912.03 Polish zlotys in total.

Asseco Poland SA decides to sign merger plan with its wholly-owned unit Infovide-Matrix

Asseco Poland SA:Asseco Poland to sign merger plan with its unit Infovide-Matrix.Asseco Poland holds 100 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.Merger to be implemented via transfer of all Infovide-Matrix assets to Asseco Poland.

Asseco Poland reaches 100 pct stake in Infovide Matrix SA after squeeze-out

Infovide Matrix SA:Asseco Poland SA completed squeeze-out of 261,096 Infovide-Matrix’s shares at 6.01 zloty ($1.56) per share.Asseco Poland reaches 100 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.

Asseco Poland SA launches squeeze-out for remaining stake of Infovide -Matrix

Asseco Poland SA:Launches squeeze-out for remaining 2.09 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.Previously acquired 97.91 percent stake in tender offer.Price is 6.01 Polish zloty per share.

Asseco Poland SA acquires 97.91 pct stake in Infovide-Matrix under tender offer

Asseco Poland SA:Says that under the tender offer announced on Sept. 23, acquired 12,215,609 shares of Infovide-Matrix SA representing 97.91 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.

Shareholders sell shares of Infovide Matrix SA to Asseco Poland under tender offer

Infovide Matrix SA:On Nov. 17 Boris Stokalski-Dzierzykraj sells his entire 13.52 pct stake (1,687,421 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland SA.On Nov. 17 Well.com Holding GmbH sells its entire 36.64 pct stake (4,571,885 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland.On Nov. 17 Santiole Investments Limited sells its entire 15.98 pct stake (1,891,792 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland.Additionally, Infovide Matrix received four notices on sale of its shares conducted on Nov. 17 by members of its management board, employee and unit affiliated to management board member that indicated transaction price of 6.01 zlotys ($1.5) per share.Asseco Poland SA announced tender offer in September.

Asseco Poland SA unit sells Matrix42 AG

Asseco Poland SA:Says Asseco Western Europe SA sells its entire stake in Matrix42 AG to Blitz D14-310 GmbH.Value of transaction is 46.3 million euros.