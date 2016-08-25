Edition:
Asseco Poland SA (ACPP.WA)

ACPP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

46.13PLN
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
46.13zł
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
160,432
52-wk High
58.02zł
52-wk Low
43.30zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asseco Poland's Q2 net profit rises 29 pct y/y
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Asseco Poland : The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday. . The rise in the net profit was due, among other things, to a reduction in the company's financial costs. . Second-quarter revenue rose by 12 percent to 1.926 billion zlotys. .  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA to recommend FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Asseco Poland SA:Its management to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 3.01 zlotys per share or 249,830,912.03 Polish zlotys in total.  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA decides to sign merger plan with its wholly-owned unit Infovide-Matrix
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Asseco Poland SA:Asseco Poland to sign merger plan with its unit Infovide-Matrix.Asseco Poland holds 100 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.Merger to be implemented via transfer of all Infovide-Matrix assets to Asseco Poland.  Full Article

Asseco Poland reaches 100 pct stake in Infovide Matrix SA after squeeze-out
Tuesday, 29 Dec 2015 

Infovide Matrix SA:Asseco Poland SA completed squeeze-out of 261,096 Infovide-Matrix’s shares at 6.01 zloty ($1.56) per share.Asseco Poland reaches 100 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA launches squeeze-out for remaining stake of Infovide -Matrix
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Asseco Poland SA:Launches squeeze-out for remaining 2.09 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.Previously acquired 97.91 percent stake in tender offer.Price is 6.01 Polish zloty per share.  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA acquires 97.91 pct stake in Infovide-Matrix under tender offer
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Asseco Poland SA:Says that under the tender offer announced on Sept. 23, acquired 12,215,609 shares of Infovide-Matrix SA representing 97.91 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix.  Full Article

Shareholders sell shares of Infovide Matrix SA to Asseco Poland under tender offer
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Infovide Matrix SA:On Nov. 17 Boris Stokalski-Dzierzykraj sells his entire 13.52 pct stake (1,687,421 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland SA.On Nov. 17 Well.com Holding GmbH sells its entire 36.64 pct stake (4,571,885 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland.On Nov. 17 Santiole Investments Limited sells its entire 15.98 pct stake (1,891,792 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland.Additionally, Infovide Matrix received four notices on sale of its shares conducted on Nov. 17 by members of its management board, employee and unit affiliated to management board member that indicated transaction price of 6.01 zlotys ($1.5) per share.Asseco Poland SA announced tender offer in September.  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA unit sells Matrix42 AG
Friday, 13 Nov 2015 

Asseco Poland SA:Says Asseco Western Europe SA sells its entire stake in Matrix42 AG to Blitz D14-310 GmbH.Value of transaction is 46.3 million euros.  Full Article

Asseco Poland SA News

BRIEF-Asseco Poland's Q2 net profit falls by 32 pct y/y

* The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland fell by 32 percent year-on-year to 52.5 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

