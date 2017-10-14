Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership

Oct 13 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc -:AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence.

AutoCanada Inc says Thomas Orysiuk is resigning from his position as President

Autocanada Inc : Autocanada Inc. Announces executive resignation . Orysiuk shall resign as president and director effective march 17, 2017 .Steven Landry shall assume role of president and chief executive officer.

AutoCanada Inc posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.53

AutoCanada Inc : AutoCanada Inc announces Q2, 2016 quarterly earnings per share of $0.53 . Q2 earnings per share c$0.53 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent . Revenue from existing and new dealerships increased by 3.1 pct to $842.3 million in Q2 .Same store revenue decreased by 3.2 pct in the second quarter of 2016, compared to the same quarter in 2015.

AutoCanada Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend

AutoCanada Inc:Declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.25 per common share on AutoCanada's outstanding Class A common shares, payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.

AutoCanada Inc announces equity financing

AutoCanada Inc:Announces $75 million equity financing.Bought deal" financing for 3 million common shares of the company at $25.50 per common share.

AutoCanada Inc announces the acquisition of 417 Nissan and 417 Infiniti

AutoCanada:Entered into an agreement to purchase the operating assets of 417 Infiniti Nissan Limited, which owns and operates two dealerships, 417 Nissan and 417 Infiniti in Ottawa, Ontario.The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close within 60 days.