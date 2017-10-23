Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ACS launches commercial paper program for up to 300 mln euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAID ON SUNDAY FORMALISES NEGOTIABLE EUROPEAN COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EUROS.

ACS sees EPS accretion of 25-35 pct as of 2018

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SEES EPS ACCRETION OF 39.3 PERCENT IN 2017 AND 25-35 PERCENT IN FOLLOWING YEARS AFTER ABERTIS TRANSACTION.

Atlantia says Chile' antitrust clears bid on Abertis

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::Chile's competition authority has authorised takeover bid on Abertis.Offer has now cleared all regulatory hurdles.

Abertis to publish report on Atlantia's bid within 10 days after its start

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::The board of Spain's Abertis will publish a report on Atlantia's takeover bid within 10 calendar days after the beginning of the offer's acceptance period .

ACS and Brookfield win contract in Brazil for 659 mln euros

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA : Says it has been awarded a transmission line contract in Brazil for a total of 659 million euros ($729 million) . Says the contract in Brazil to be carried out via its unit, CYMI Holding, and with the funds controlled by Brookfield Further company coverage: [ACS.MC] ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Spain's ACS says on track to meet 2016 goals

ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios SA : Says on track to meet 2016 goals Further company coverage: [ACS.MC] (Reporting By Amanda Cooper; Editing by Sonya Dowsett) ((sonya.dowsett@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ACS in consortium wins contract for $100 mln in Saudi Arabia

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA : Says in consortium with Saudi Kad and via ACS Industrial's unit, Masa Pipelines, wins a pipeline contract in Saudi Arabia for $100 million . The contract awarded by Aramco includes the construction of 250 kilometers of pipeline and it is a part of Saudi Aramco's Master Gas System Expansion project Further company coverage: [ACS.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

ACS wins two new contracts in Japan

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA : Wins two new contracts in Japan increasing its project portfolio in the country to 170 million euros ($189 million) . Through its unit, MAETEL Construction Japan K.K.K, to develop and operate two new photovoltaic plants in the towns of Hayato and Hokota Further company coverage: [ACS.MC] ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

ACS to pay scrip dividend at 0.707 euro per right

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA :Says to issue 8.3 million shares in scrip dividend, sets repurchase price to 0.707 euro ($0.7997) per right.

ACS sells its stake in Yoigo to Masmovil

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA : Says sells its stake in Xfera Moviles (Yoigo) to Masmovil , issues convertible loan for up to 200 million euros ($226.9 million) in relation to the sale Further company coverage: [ACS.MC] ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).