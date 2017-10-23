ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ACS launches commercial paper program for up to 300 mln euros
Oct 23 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
ACS sees EPS accretion of 25-35 pct as of 2018
Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
Atlantia says Chile' antitrust clears bid on Abertis
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::Chile's competition authority has authorised takeover bid on Abertis.Offer has now cleared all regulatory hurdles. Full Article
Abertis to publish report on Atlantia's bid within 10 days after its start
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::The board of Spain's Abertis will publish a report on Atlantia's takeover bid within 10 calendar days after the beginning of the offer's acceptance period . Full Article
ACS and Brookfield win contract in Brazil for 659 mln euros
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
Spain's ACS says on track to meet 2016 goals
ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios SA
ACS in consortium wins contract for $100 mln in Saudi Arabia
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
ACS wins two new contracts in Japan
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
ACS to pay scrip dividend at 0.707 euro per right
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
ACS sells its stake in Yoigo to Masmovil
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid
DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.