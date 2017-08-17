AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)
ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
640.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
649.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
640.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
8,461
Avg. Vol
99,792
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Afrocentric says Gawie Erasmus has resigned as CEO of Pharmacy Direct
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd
