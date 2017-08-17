Edition:
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

640.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
649.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
640.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
8,461
Avg. Vol
99,792
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Afrocentric says Gawie Erasmus has resigned as CEO of Pharmacy Direct
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd ::AFROCENTRIC INVESTMENT - GAWIE ERASMUS HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PHARMACY DIRECT PROPRIETARY LTD WITH EFFECT FROM AUG. 31.  Full Article

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
