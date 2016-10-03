Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alaris Royalty announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave

Alaris Royalty Corp : Solowave Repurchase, along with distributions previously collected from Solowave, result in a total return of $33.5 million . Alaris Royalty Corp. announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave for a total return of 79% and provides a corporate update .Sale for total proceeds to Alaris of $44.6 million.

Alaris Royalty Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

Alaris Royalty Corp : Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q2 financial results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.19 . Q3 revenue view C$27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says for Q3 of 2016, agreements provide for revenues of approximately $25.6 million for corporation . Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$101.5 million . Qtrly total revenue $24.9 million versus $17.7 million . Q2 revenue view C$25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .FY2016 revenue view C$121.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alaris Royalty Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Alaris Royalty Corp : For three months ended march 31, 2016, revenues from partners increased 29.2% to $24.6 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.57 . Q1 revenue view c$24.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q1 financial results .Sees fy 2016 revenue about c$101.5 million.

Alaris Royalty Corp:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share.Dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.Ex-dividend date is March 29.

Alaris Royalty Corp:declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis.The dividend is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29, 2016.The ex-dividend date is February 25, 2016.

Alaris Royalty Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016.Payable on March 15, to shareholders of record on February 29.