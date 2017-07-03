Edition:
India

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)

ADAG.DE on Xetra

5.65EUR
5:14pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€5.65
Open
€5.70
Day's High
€5.77
Day's Low
€5.65
Volume
146,535
Avg. Vol
748,023
52-wk High
€11.09
52-wk Low
€4.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 

July 2 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking Se :Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc..Adva Optical Networking - wholly owned subsidiary of Adva NA Holdings shall submit cash offer to MRV Communications shareholders of $10 per share.Aggregate purchase price amounts to approximately $69 million.Purchase price will mainly be financed by proceeds of bank financing.  Full Article

ADVA Optical Networking sees Q3 revenues at 150-160 mln eur
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Posts record quarter of 157.2 million euros revenues in Q2 2016 . Revenues of 157.2 million euros drive 40.1 pct year-on-year growth . Q3 2016 outlook: revenues eur 150 - 160 million; pro forma operating income 3 pct - 6 pct of revenues . Pro forma operating income: eur 4.2 million (2.7% of revenues) .Q2 net income 9.806 million eur.  Full Article

ADVA Optical Networking gives Q2 2016 outlook with revenue outlook below analysts' estimates
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

ADVA Optical Networking SE:In Q2 2016 expects revenues to range between 145 million and 155 million euros and anticipates a pro forma operating income of between 1 pct and 4 pct of revenues.Q2 revenue estimate 130 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires Overture to create NFV powerhouse
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Overture Networks, Inc. was acquired by subsidiary of ADVA NA Holdings, Inc., 100 pct owned subsidiary of ADVA Optical Networking SE.Under terms of agreement, ADVA Optical Networking SE pays shareholders for all shares of Overture Networks Inc. purchase price of $35 million, and upon completion of agreed conditions earn-out of $5 million in cash.Purchase price will be financed through bank loan.  Full Article

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires engineering division from technology incubator
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Acquires engineering division from technology incubator.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ADVA Optical Networking SE News

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros

* Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue

» More ADAG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials