Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)

ADAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs202.95
Open
Rs219.70
Day's High
Rs219.70
Day's Low
Rs201.00
Volume
146,892
Avg. Vol
141,204
52-wk High
Rs237.10
52-wk Low
Rs51.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission
Wednesday, 1 Nov 2017 

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says ‍completes 100 pct stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission Limited​.  Full Article

Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​.Says entire sale proceeds shall be utilized for debt reduction‍​.Says all key approvals have been obtained and transaction is expected to be closed shortly.Says western region system strengthening scheme transmission undertakings valued at about 10 billion rupees.WRSSS B & C undertakings transferred to its two units as part of process of sale of businesses to Adani Transmission Ltd.  Full Article

Adani Transmission completes acquisition of operational transmission assets of GMR Energy
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Adani Transmission Ltd :Adani Transmission Ltd says completes acquisition of operational transmission assets of GMR Energy Ltd.  Full Article

Reliance Infra signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for sale of transmission assets
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders . Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction . Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage . Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets . Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track . WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal . Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business . SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction. .Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets.  Full Article

Adani Transmission inks purchase deal with Credit Suisse AG
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Adani Transmission Ltd : Adani Transmission singed a purchase agreement . Agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore branch. . Agreement for Indian rupee denominated masala bond of 5 billion rupees with coupon of 9.10 percent . Notes will listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd .  Full Article

Adani Transmission signs acquisition agreement with GMR Energy Ltd
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Adani Transmission Ltd : Signs acquisition agreement with gmr energy ltd; equity value for 100 percent stake of projects at about 1 billion rupees .  Full Article

Adani Transmission Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

