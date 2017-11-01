Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)
204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Rs202.95
Rs219.70
Rs219.70
Rs201.00
146,892
141,204
Rs237.10
Rs51.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Reliance Infrastructure completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Adani Transmission completes acquisition of operational transmission assets of GMR Energy
Adani Transmission Ltd
Reliance Infra signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for sale of transmission assets
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders . Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction . Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage . Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets . Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track . WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal . Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business . SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction. .Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets. Full Article
Adani Transmission inks purchase deal with Credit Suisse AG
Adani Transmission Ltd
Adani Transmission signs acquisition agreement with GMR Energy Ltd
Adani Transmission Ltd
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Nov 15
