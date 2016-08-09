Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.BO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Adani Power June-qtr consol loss narrows
Adani Power Ltd
Adani Power Ltd - Hot water splash leaves 21 injured at Adani Power plant in Mundra - The Indian Express
Adani Power Ltd:TWENTY ONE workers suffered burn injuries on Wednesday as hot water “splashed” on them while restarting a unit of Adani Power’s thermal plant at Mundra in Kutch district. - The Indian Express.Police said the incident took place at around 11.15 am when one of the nine units of the ultra-mega power plant was being restarted after a two-day shutdown. The incident took plat at Unit VI of the plant.“Today, during start-up, after two day’s shut down, in one of the nine units of Mundra Power plant, hot water splashed from the vent of a flash tank. During the start up some steam is normally allowed to vent.During this process 21 workmen working in the said unit have been affected by the splashing of hot water, the unit has been shut down (sic),” Adani Power said in an official release. Full Article
BRIEF-Adani Power says shareholders, creditors approved scheme of arrangement with Adani Power (Mundra)
* Equity shareholders, secured creditors & unsecured creditors approved scheme of arrangement between co and Adani Power (Mundra) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fBqJl5) Further company coverage: