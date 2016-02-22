Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association vide their letter dated February 18, 2016 that All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has given a strike Notice dated February 11, 2016.stating that the members affiliated to their Association would observe a one day strike on February 29, 2016 on various issues and demands.

Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association that the General Secretary, All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike.stating that the members affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association, working on various offices/ branches in India will observe one day strike on January 08, 2016 on various issues and demands.