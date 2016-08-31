Edition:
India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

147.15INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs148.90
Open
Rs148.90
Day's High
Rs150.10
Day's Low
Rs145.00
Volume
348,302
Avg. Vol
386,925
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail June-qtr loss narrows
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : June-quarter net loss 208.2 million rupees versus loss of 678.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.15 billion rupees versus 13.07 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail executes franchise agreement with Forever 21
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Executed a franchise agreement with Forever 21 Inc . Executed deal with Diana Retail and DLF Brand to acquire business undertaking of Diana Retail under Forever 21 brand . Forever 21 undertaking will form part of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division of co .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail says Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with 'Izabel London'
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with British brand 'Izabel London' .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail March-qtr loss widens
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : March-quarter net loss 1.10 billion rupees versus loss of 637.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 14.31 billion rupees versus 4.51 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business . In-principally approved proposal to enter MOU with Forever 21 to buy exclusive online, offline rights from Diana Retail .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs deal with UK brand Simon Carter
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd :AB fashion signs deal with UK brand Simon Carter.  Full Article

BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs for an amount of upto 12.50 billion rupees

