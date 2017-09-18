Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ADO Properties buys 1,594 units in Berlin

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA ::DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. ACQUIRES IN SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN.PURCHASE PRICE INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS FOR 100% OF ACQUIRED ASSETS AMOUNTS TO EUR 262.5.SIGNED SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN OF WHICH 1,467 ARE RESIDENTIAL UNITS AND 127 ARE COMMERCIAL UNITS.CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q4 2017.

ADO Properties H1 FFO1 up 51 pct at 19.9 mln euros

ADO Properties Sarl : H1 vacancy rate significantly reduced to 2.8 pct (31 december 2015: 4.0 pct) . H1 EBITDA from rental activities rose by 41 pct, from 21.1 million euros in first half of 2015 to 29.7 million euros . Earnings in Q2 of 2016 correspond to annualised total EBITDA of more than 61 million euros . FFO1 (excluding income from disposals) increased by 51 pct to 19.9 million euros during first six months of 2016 . H1 significant increase in income from rental activities (+46 pct) and FFO1 (+51pct) . H1 net asset value per share increased by 14 pct to 27.55 euros as of June 30, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.10 euros) . Comparing Q2 2016 to Q1 2016 FFO1 increased by 11 pct . H1 income from rental activities increased year on year by 46 pct to 41.8 million euros (H1 2015: 28.6 million euros) .Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed.

ADO Properties acquires 1,905 units in Berlin for 218 mln euros

ADO Properties Sarl : Increases its portfolio by more than 10 pct with the acquisitions of 1,905 units in Berlin . Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 218 million euros . Says due to characteristics of acquired assets and their micro-locations we see good growth potential in future . Closing of transactions is expected to occur until end of August 2016 .Expects no material impact on net asset value (NAV) per share at acquisition.

ADO Properties: Florian Goldgruber to become new CFO

Ado Properties Sarl : Florian Goldgruber to become CFO of ADO Properties S.A. .He will take office on July 1, 2016.

ADO Properties says Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position

ADO Properties Sarl : Said on Wednesday Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position .Said Jörg Schwagenscheidt will resign from his position as non-executive director of ADO Properties S.A. by mutual consent no later than Sept. 30, 2016 to rule out potential conflicts of interest.

ADO Properties Q1 income from rental activities up 88 pct to 20.4 mln euros

ADO Properties SARL : Q1 strong growth of income from rental activities (+88 pct) and FFO1 (+112 pct) . Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed . Q1 FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 112 pct up to 9.4 million euros ($10.54 million) (Q1 2015: 4.4 million euros) . Income from rental activities of ADO Properties increased in first three months 2016 by 88 pct to 20.4 million euros .Q1 EBITDA from rental activities increased by 80 pct from 8.0 million euros in Q1 2015 to 14.4 million euros.

ADO Properties raises EUR 100 mln from capital increase

ADO Properties SARL:Says successfully placed 3,499,999 new shares, generating gross proceeds of approx. 100 million euros.Proceeds to be used for continued growth by acquiring further residential portfolios in Berlin in line with its strategy.

ADO Properties SARL launches capital increase

ADO Properties SARL:Launches capital increase by means of accelerated bookbuild offering.Issuance of up to 3,499,999 new shares, representing about 10 pct of currently issued share capital.Proceeds to be used for continued growth by acquiring further residential portfolios in Berlin in line with its strategy.

ADO Properties SARL to propose FY 2015 dividend

ADO Properties SARL:Is proposing to annual general meeting to pay dividend of 12.3 million euros (0.35 euros per share).

ADO Properties says CFO to leave by July 2016

ADO Properties SARL:Yaron Zaltsman, Chief Financial Officer of ADO Properties S.A. will leave the senior management team based on mutual termination with effect as of July 23.