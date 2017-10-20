Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate Ag :DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD.‍SELLS FOR C. EUR 180 MILLION TO A PARTNERSHIP ADVISED BY VESTIGO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP​.‍SOLD SHARES AND CONVERTIBLES REPRESENT A C. 82% STAKE IN ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG​.

Adler Real Estate H1 EBIT up 4.7 pct at 87.7 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ::REPAID LIABILITIES AMOUNTING TO C. EUR 380 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​.H1 ‍FFO I INCREASED BY 30.8 PERCENT TO EUR 15.7 MILLION​.H1 ‍NAV GROWS BY 2.3 PERCENT TO EUR 1,094.9 MILLION​.‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 87.7 MILLION IN H1 AND WERE 4.7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD (H1 2016 EUR 83.8 MILLION)​.‍H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​.

Vonovia CEO backs Conwert's planned commercial portfolio sale

Vonovia CEO on conference call : Says aims to retain Conwert properties in Vienna in the longer run . Says backs Conwert's planned sale of commercial property portfolio Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Vonovia says Conwert offer worth 2.9 bln euros incl debt

Vonovia CEO in conference call : Says volume of Conwert takeover worth 2.9 billion eur including debt Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Adler Real Estate to swap conwert stake for Vonovia shares

Adler Real Estate AG : Adler to swap conwert stake for Vonovia shares .Will tender its entire existing conwert stake of 21.2 million shares plus 5 to 6 million conwert shares to be acquired following merger control clearance under an exercised call option in exchange for Vonovia shares.

Adler Real Estate H1 gross rental income up 61.7 pct at 130.8 million euros

Adler Real Estate AG : H1 gross rental income which predominantly comprises income from property lettings, reached 130.8 million euros ($145.93 million). This represents a year- on-year increase of 61.7 percent . Adjusted EBITDA for first half of 2016 amounted to 65.1 million euros, up from 49.2 million euros in 2015 . Earnings from property lettings amounted to 61.0 million euros for first half of 2016, equivalent to a 55.6 percent rise compared to same period in previous year (39.2 million euros) . FFO increased significantly to 27.4 million euros with FFO I for first half of 2016 contributing by 12.0 million euros and almost double compared with previous year's figure of 6.3 million euros . 2016 FFO guidance increased .Forecast for FFO has been stepped up by roughly 20 percent to an amount of around 55 million euros for 2016.

Adler says no plan to grow stake in Conwert beyond call option

Adler Real Estate : Spokesman for Adler Real Estate says currently no increase in Conwert stake planned beyond exercising call option Further company coverage: [ADLG.DE] [CONW.VI] ((vienna.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 258;)).

Adler Real Estate: subscription period for convertible bond 2016/2021 ended

Adler Real Estate AG : Subscription period for convertible bond 2016/2021 ended . Total placement volume of 137.9 million euros ($152.59 million) . c. 2.9 million subscription rights exercised by shareholders and existing convertible bondholders . c. 60 million euros proceeds from issue used to execute pre-agreed refinancing of higher yielding debt .c. 15 million euros proceeds to be invested as capex in existing core units.

Adler Real Estate adjusts issue terms of convertible notes 2016/2021

Adler Real Estate AG : Adjusts terms of issue of its convertible notes 2016/2021 . Notes will be issued at an issue price of 95 pct of nominal amount . Coupon is fixed at 2.5 pct and conversion premium has been adjusted to 15 pct above reference price . Intention of management board is to issue up to 10 million notes (corresponding to same amount of underlying shares) which currently equates to a placing volume of approximately 130 million euros ($143.34 million) .Certain investors have agreed to subscribe for notes of up to 50 million euros in nominal value.

Adler Real Estate widens subscription and initial conversion price range for 2016/2021 note

Adler Real Estate AG : Convertible notes 2016/2021: subscription and conversion price range widened; Citi joins banking syndicate .To widen subscription and initial conversion price range for its ongoing convertible note issue 2016/2021 to 10.50 euros to 17.50 euros ($11.70 - $19.50).