Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aegis Logistics says Infrastructure India Holding Fund cuts stake below limit

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Infrastructure India Holding Fund, who invested in co in 2011, cut stake below limit prescribed under said agreement .

Aegis Logistics June-qtr profit falls

Aegis Logistics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 128.8 million rupees versus 138.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 928.5 million rupees versus 926.1 million rupees last year .

Aegis Logistics buys additional shares of Sea Lord Containers

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Bought additional 204,901 equity shares of sea lord containers limited at a consideration of inr 30.7 million .

Aegis Logistics Ltd declares third interim dividend

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 30% on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupees i.e. 0.30 Indian rupees per share and the company has fixed March 30, 2016 as the payout date for payment of third interim dividend.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Says it has fixed Feb. 5, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend.