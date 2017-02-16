Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Agnico Eagle reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - Meliadine and Amaruq projects approved for development; annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items . Q4 earnings per share $0.28 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020 . Agnico Eagle - gold production forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged from previous guidance of approximately 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces, respectively . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - payable production in Q4 of 2016 was 426,433 ounces of gold, compared to 422,328 ounces in Q4 of 2015 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 unchanged from prior year's guidance . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 essentially unchanged from prior year's guidance . Agnico Eagle Mines - gold production in 2019 is forecast to be about 1.60 million ounces, while production in 2020 is expected to be about 2.0 million ounces . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $850 million in 2017, approximately $950 million in 2018 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $500 million in 2019 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual sustaining capital expenditures for 2017 and beyond are expected to remain stable at approximately $300 million.