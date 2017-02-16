Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Agnico Eagle reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - Meliadine and Amaruq projects approved for development; annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items . Q4 earnings per share $0.28 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020 . Agnico Eagle - gold production forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged from previous guidance of approximately 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces, respectively . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - payable production in Q4 of 2016 was 426,433 ounces of gold, compared to 422,328 ounces in Q4 of 2015 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 unchanged from prior year's guidance . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 essentially unchanged from prior year's guidance . Agnico Eagle Mines - gold production in 2019 is forecast to be about 1.60 million ounces, while production in 2020 is expected to be about 2.0 million ounces . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $850 million in 2017, approximately $950 million in 2018 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $500 million in 2019 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual sustaining capital expenditures for 2017 and beyond are expected to remain stable at approximately $300 million.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Announces additional investment in Belo Sun . Says will pay Cdn.$0.85 per subject share, for total consideration of Cdn.$12.7 million . To purchase 14.9 million common shares of Belo Sun pursuant to Belo Sun's previously announced underwritten public offering of 77.3 million common shares .On closing of offering, co will own about 19.2 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of Belo Sun on a non-diluted basis.
