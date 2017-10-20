Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : A-reit divests Ascendas z-link in China for s$160m) . Proforma impact of the divestment on A-REIT's dpu for FY ended 31 March 2016 is an improvement of 0.04 cents . HSBC institutional trust services (Singapore) ltd entered into sale and purchase agreement with Cova Beijing Zpark Investment Ltd . Deal for sale of its entire equity interest in Ascendas Zpark (Singapore),which indirectly owns Ascendas Z-link . Net proceeds from sale and purchase agreement are expected to be S$135 million .