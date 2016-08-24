Edition:
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)

AFHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

702.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
705.00
Open
708.00
Day's High
708.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
438,631
Avg. Vol
1,123,589
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
550.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alexander Forbes Group names Andrew Darfoor as CEO
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes . Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016 . Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman .Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes says in advanced stage of finalising a new CEO
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Recruitment of group chief executive .Made significant progress in recruitment of a group chief executive and is at advanced stage of finalising an appointment.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes full-year HEPS rise
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share was 58.1 cents per share, Heps growth at 82 pct . Dividend declared of 22 cents per share . AUA and AUM of investment solutions increased to R339 billion. This is a 5 pct growth when compared to previous year .Operating income from continuing operations of r5.4 billion for year ended 31 march 2016, up 11 pct on prior financial year.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes Group sees fy HEPS up between 75-85 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Sees fy headline earnings per share of 55.8 - 59.0 cents versus 31,9 cents year ago.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO

* Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer

