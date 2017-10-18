Oct 18 (Reuters) - Afrimat Ltd ::SEES SIX MONTHS HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 100 CENTS AND 104.7 CENTS PER SHARE, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 5 PCT AND 10 PCT ON PREVIOUS PERIOD.
Afrimat Ltd : Trading update for the period ended Aug. 31, 2016 .Expects HEPS between 92.7-96.5 cents per share (2016: 76.0 cents per share) for period ended Aug. 31, reflecting an increase of between 22 pct-27 pct.
Afrimat Limited : Cautionary announcement . Company has entered into negotiations regarding an acquisition of an iron ore business currently placed under formal business rescue . Business rescue proposal was accepted and approved by creditors with requisite majority .If all conditions have been successfully concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities.
Vodafone Group Plc :Vodafone and Afrimax Group today jointly announced a new non-equity partner market agreement for Cameroon.
Afrimat Rainbow Capital Proprietary Limited : Offered to purchase 26,300,000 shares in Afrimat, which comprises approximately 18.36 pct of share capital in Afrimat, from Afrimat Empowerment Investments Proprietary Limited . Transaction is subject to various conditions precedent, including participants of Afrimat BEE trust voting in favour of offer. . ARC has agreed to be locked in for at least four years on successful conclusion of purchase of Afrimat shares. .Purchase of Afrimat shares by ARC will facilitate settlement of all debt outstanding in relation to Afrimat shares held by AEI.
Afrimat Ltd : Fy heps up 15.5 pct to 156.6 cents . Final dividend per share 41 cents . NAV per share of 720 cents .Expects current subdued business climate to continue with group's growth driven by successful execution of its proven strategy, recent acquisitions and a wider product offering to market..
