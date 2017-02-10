Edition:
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

AFXG.DE on Xetra

44.96EUR
5:10pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€44.87
Open
€44.90
Day's High
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.90
Volume
14,952
Avg. Vol
91,276
52-wk High
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 ebit 44.2 mln eur
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag : Says revenue increased by 6.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 5.4 percent), to eur280.0m (prior year: eur262.6m). . Says q1 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose significantly, to eur44.2m (prior year: eur32.2m) . Says adjusted ebit margin increased to 13.4 percent (prior year: 12.6 percent) . Says goal remains to continue growing at least at same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17 .Says ebit margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec confirms FY forecast after sales, EBIT rise
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Revenue, Ebit and earnings per share show positive development . 9M revenue up by 6.7 percent to eur 798.6 million . Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was eur 110.5 million .Confirms forecast for current fiscal year with an annual revenue in range of 1,080 - 1,120 million euros.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec names new chief for ophthalmology ops
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Carl Zeiss Meditec recruits James v. Mazzo to lead its newly consolidated ophthalmology organization.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec says sales chief to leave the management board
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Says Thomas Simmerer will leave the management board.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec sees EBIT margin of 13-15 percent this year
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag : Says earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) also increased to eur 75 million in h1 . news: carl zeiss meditec ag: carl zeiss meditec ag records revenue growth of 8.6 percent . Says revenue is now expected to range between eur 1,080 million and eur 1,120 million. .Says ebit margin is expected to be within range of 13-15 percent in current fiscal year.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:Continues to strive for growth that is at least on par with market growth, and for EBIT margin in range of 13 to 15 percent for FY 2015/2016.  Full Article

Carl Zeiss Meditec gives FY 2015/16 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:Expects to grow at least as fast as the underlying markets in the coming fiscal year - with an EBIT margin that should be within the range of 13-15 percent in FY 2015/16 and in the medium term.FY 2015/16 EBIT margin estimate 13.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec: ‍acquisition of Veracity Innovations​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF VERACITY INNOVATIONS, LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

