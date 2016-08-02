Edition:
African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)

AFXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,425.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

14.00 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
2,411.00
Open
2,437.00
Day's High
2,437.00
Day's Low
2,390.00
Volume
50,499
Avg. Vol
230,449
52-wk High
2,469.00
52-wk Low
1,780.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

African Oxygen sees HY HEPS up 90-109 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

African Oxygen Ltd :Sees six month headline earnings per share between 71 cents and 78 cents per share, afore mentioned being 90 pct and 109 pct higher.  Full Article

Afrox says signs LPG and nitrogen contracts
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

African Oxygen Ltd :Has signed an import agreement with petredec limited to ensure security of supply of lpg for existing customers in south africa and to provide ability to grow afrox's lpg business..  Full Article

