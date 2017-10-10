Edition:
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.23TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.60%)
Prev Close
8.28TL
Open
8.30TL
Day's High
8.38TL
Day's Low
8.17TL
Volume
2,903,064
Avg. Vol
5,450,973
52-wk High
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Afyon Cimento sells part of its old factory land for 60.3 million lira
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO SANAYI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SOLD 67,377.83 SQUARE METERS OF ITS 156,760.06 SQUARE METERS OLD FACTORY LAND IN AFYON FOR 60.3 MILLION LIRA.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento FY 2016 net profit down at 9.6 million lira
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Afyon Cimento : FY 2016 net profit of 9.6 million lira ($2.61 million) versus 14.2 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 60.8 million lira versus 64.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Q2 net profit rises to 7.2 million lira
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Afyon Cimento : Q2 net profit of 7.2 million lira ($2.39 million) versus 2.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 18.7 million lira versus 18.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS appoints new chairman
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.AFyon Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

