Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)
8.23TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.05TL (-0.60%)
8.28TL
8.30TL
8.38TL
8.17TL
2,903,064
5,450,973
9.94TL
6.91TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Afyon Cimento sells part of its old factory land for 60.3 million lira
Oct 10 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO SANAYI AS
Afyon Cimento FY 2016 net profit down at 9.6 million lira
Afyon Cimento
Afyon Cimento Q2 net profit rises to 7.2 million lira
Afyon Cimento
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS appoints new chairman
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board. Full Article
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS announces collective labour agreement
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.AFyon Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 . Full Article