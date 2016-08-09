Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)
Latest Key Developments
Aggreko says buys DRYCO for undisclosed amount
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko keeps FY guidance despite fall in half-yearly profit
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko raises 2016 capex guidance to about 270 mln stg
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko plc to supply 200MW of power in Zimbabwe
Aggreko plc:Says that its Power Solutions business has signed a three year contract to provide 200MW of diesel-fuelled power in Zimbabwe.Says Aggreko's customer is Sakunda Holdings Pty Ltd (Sakunda) which has been awarded contract with ultimate customer, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ( ZESA). Full Article
UPDATE 1-Argentina hit drags down Aggreko's first-half profit
Aug 2 Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, said its first-half profit fell 10 percent, hurt by discounts it had to make to win a contract in Argentina, the company's single largest market.