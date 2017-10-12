Edition:
India

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

AGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.99
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
702,014
52-wk High
$11.86
52-wk Low
$7.86

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc ::Q3 REVENUE $129 MILLION.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍REMAIN WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​.ALAMOS GOLD INC SEES FY TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 400,000 OUNCES- 430,000 OUNCES‍​.  Full Article

Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Corex Gold Corp : Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold Inc. . Entered into a subscription agreement to issue 25.3 million common shares to Alamos Gold Inc. at a price of $0.10 per share . Purpose and business reasons of transactions are to obtain financing for Corex's Santana project . Has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to company's board .Also granted Alamos a participation right to maintain its pro rata share ownership in company at up to 19.99%.  Full Article

Alamos receives EIA approval for La Yaqui project
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Alamos Gold Inc : Alamos receives eia approval for La Yaqui project .Construction for Phase I development of La Yaqui mineral reserve seen to start later this year with initial production on track for mid-2017.  Full Article

Alamos Gold Q2 loss per share $0.04
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Alamos Gold Inc : Quarterly net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.04 per share . Qtrly gold production 92,464 ounces versus 95,606 ounces . Qtrly operating revenues $120.1 million versus $71.2 million . Expects higher production and lower costs to drive strong free cash flow growth in second half of this year . "well positioned to achieve full year guidance" .Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $121.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Alamos Gold posts Q1 EPS of $0.04
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Alamos Gold Inc : Is on track to achieve full year production guidance of between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold . 2016 total capital spending is also expected to decrease over 20 pct from 2015. . Alamos reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share $0.04 . Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 revenue $104.3 million.  Full Article

Alamos Announces Closing of Carlisle Goldfields Acquisition
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Alamos Gold Inc:Says completion of the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carlisle Goldfields Limited.Shareholders of Carlisle were overwhelmingly supportive of the Acquisition, with 98.21% of the votes cast at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 16, 2015 being voted in favour.Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 21, 2015 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Acquisition was implemented.  Full Article

Alamos Gold Inc announces changes to its Board of Directors
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Alamos Gold Inc:Announces changes to its board of directors.Says alan edwards has resigned from the company's board of directors and consequently from his position as chair of the board.Says paul murphy has been appointed by his fellow directors to serve as chair of the board.  Full Article

Alamos Gold Inc News

