Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)
8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
$8.99
702,014
$11.86
$7.86
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc
Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold
Corex Gold Corp
Alamos receives EIA approval for La Yaqui project
Alamos Gold Inc
Alamos Gold Q2 loss per share $0.04
Alamos Gold Inc
Alamos Gold posts Q1 EPS of $0.04
Alamos Gold Inc
Alamos Announces Closing of Carlisle Goldfields Acquisition
Alamos Gold Inc:Says completion of the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carlisle Goldfields Limited.Shareholders of Carlisle were overwhelmingly supportive of the Acquisition, with 98.21% of the votes cast at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 16, 2015 being voted in favour.Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 21, 2015 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Acquisition was implemented. Full Article
Alamos Gold Inc announces changes to its Board of Directors
Alamos Gold Inc:Announces changes to its board of directors.Says alan edwards has resigned from the company's board of directors and consequently from his position as chair of the board.Says paul murphy has been appointed by his fellow directors to serve as chair of the board. Full Article
