ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc ::Q3 REVENUE $129 MILLION.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍REMAIN WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​.ALAMOS GOLD INC SEES FY TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 400,000 OUNCES- 430,000 OUNCES‍​.

Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold

Corex Gold Corp : Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold Inc. . Entered into a subscription agreement to issue 25.3 million common shares to Alamos Gold Inc. at a price of $0.10 per share . Purpose and business reasons of transactions are to obtain financing for Corex's Santana project . Has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to company's board .Also granted Alamos a participation right to maintain its pro rata share ownership in company at up to 19.99%.

Alamos receives EIA approval for La Yaqui project

Alamos Gold Inc : Alamos receives eia approval for La Yaqui project .Construction for Phase I development of La Yaqui mineral reserve seen to start later this year with initial production on track for mid-2017.

Alamos Gold Q2 loss per share $0.04

Alamos Gold Inc : Quarterly net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.04 per share . Qtrly gold production 92,464 ounces versus 95,606 ounces . Qtrly operating revenues $120.1 million versus $71.2 million . Expects higher production and lower costs to drive strong free cash flow growth in second half of this year . "well positioned to achieve full year guidance" .Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $121.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alamos Gold posts Q1 EPS of $0.04

Alamos Gold Inc : Is on track to achieve full year production guidance of between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold . 2016 total capital spending is also expected to decrease over 20 pct from 2015. . Alamos reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share $0.04 . Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 revenue $104.3 million.

Alamos Announces Closing of Carlisle Goldfields Acquisition

Alamos Gold Inc:Says completion of the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carlisle Goldfields Limited.Shareholders of Carlisle were overwhelmingly supportive of the Acquisition, with 98.21% of the votes cast at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 16, 2015 being voted in favour.Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 21, 2015 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Acquisition was implemented.

Alamos Gold Inc announces changes to its Board of Directors

Alamos Gold Inc:Announces changes to its board of directors.Says alan edwards has resigned from the company's board of directors and consequently from his position as chair of the board.Says paul murphy has been appointed by his fellow directors to serve as chair of the board.