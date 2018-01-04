Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agora Q4 Operation Result Might Be Affected By Write-Downs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::IS CONDUCTING IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON FIXED ASSETS.ESTIMATES THAT HIGHER AMORTISATION WRITE-DOWNS WILL REDUCE CO OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS.MAY ALSO NEED TO WRITE DOWN VALUE OF FIXED ASSETS WHAT MIGHT AFFECT CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 70-90 MILLION ZLOTYS.CO'S ANALYSIS SHOWS LIKELYHOOD OF WRITE-DOWNS OF FIXED ASSETS CONCERNING PRINT SEGMENT, VALUE OF PRESS TITLE "CZTERY KĄTY" AND VALUE OF FIRM TRADER.COM .

Agora Plans To Form Tax Capital Group

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agora ::SAYS IT HAS DECIDED TO FORM TAX CAPITAL GROUP WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES.ESTIMATES THAT FORMING TAX CAPITAL GROUP WOULD DECREASE ITS TAX OBLIGATION BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS EACH YEAR.FORMING OF TAX CAPITAL GROUP IS PLANNED FOR MARCH 1, 2018, AGREEMENT WOULD RUN UNTIL DEC. 31, 2020.

Agora's Helios Signs LoI Regarding Investment In New Firm

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, HELIOS SA, SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (TERM SHEET) WITH TWO INDIVIDUALS IN ORDER TO SET UP A COMPANY.THE NEWLY CREATED COMPANY WOULD ESTABLISH AND RUN A CHAIN OF PLACES TO EAT IN THE 'FAST CASUAL' SEGMENT.HELIOS PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND OWN 90 PERCENT OF THE NEW COMPANY CAPITAL.TWO INDIVIDUALS WOULD OWN 5 PERCENT EACH WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND THEIR OWNERSHIP UP TO 30 PERCENT IN TOTAL.

Agora Q3 net loss narrows to 2.2 million zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - AGORA ::Q3 NET LOSS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 14.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 251.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 273.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING LOSS 9.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Agora: ‍number of "Gazeta Wyborcza's" paid digital subscriptions amounts to 110,000

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AGORA ::‍NUMBER OF "GAZETA WYBORCZA'S" PAID SUBSCRIPTIONS TOTALLED ALMOST 110 THOUSAND.‍MID-TERM DEVELOPMENT PLANS OF CO SET GOAL OF 110 THOUSAND PAID SUBSCRIPTIONS AS AT END OF DEC 2017​.

Agora buys back 1.1 mln of own shares for 21.7 mln zlotys

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AGORA ::PURCHASES 1,084,595 OWN SHARES IN SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM REPRESENTING 2.28 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL.SPENDS IN TOTAL 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR SHARE BUY-BACK, CO PLANS TO REDEEM PURCHASED OWN SHARES.

Agora's Q4 results to be affected by 7.4 mln zloty reserve

Agora SA : Said on Monday that it signed an annex to trilateral agreement regarding employment reduction, dated Oct. 11, between Agora SA, trade unions and Agora's Council of Employees . Agreed to sign a letter of intent between the company and trade unions concerning the intention of both sides to work out rules of voluntary redundancies in "Gazeta Wyborcza", in case there is a need to reduce employment in "Gazeta Wyborcza" in 2017 . In accordance with the annex, the number of people affected by group layoffs will grow to no more than 190 people from about 135 .The total costs related to the reduction of employment have been estimated at c. 7.4 million zlotys ($1.77 million) and will impact the company's and group's Q4 financial results.

Agora signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. Z o.o. regarding green content sp z o.o.

Agora : Signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o. regarding Green Content Sp z o.o. . Discovery acquired from Agora 860 shares in Green Content's capital, representing 21.5 pct of share capital of Green Content, for price of 4.0 million zlotys ($950,457.41) . There shall exist a possibility of selling remaining shares by agora to discovery by Dec. 31, 2017 .Transaction shall positively affect agora group financial results for 4Q2016.