Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ARAB POTASH CO ::SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM.SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES MERGER PROVIDED POTASHCORP DIVESTS STAKE IN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS INCLUDING ITS STAKE IN ARAB POTASH.

Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc ::Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India.Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.Regulatory review and approval process continues in U.S. and China for proposed merger with Potashcorp​.

Agrium's crop production services announces two retail acquisitions

Agrium Inc : Agrium's crop production services announces two retail acquisitions, to add 34 locations in the u.s. And canada . Received regulatory approval for its retail business to acquire 16 locations in western canada from andrukow group solutions inc .Additionally, cps recently completed acquisition of 18 locations from cargill aghorizons (u.s.) across northern u.s. Corn-Belt region.

Fitch Potashcorp/Agrium merger talks highlight distribution

Fitch Ratings : Consolidation in sector is being driven by low valuations,synergies and longer term growth prospects .Believe Potash prices have bottomed with curtailed production,price appreciation could be modest through 2018.

Agrium confirms talks with Potash Corp for potential merger of equals

Agrium Inc : Agrium confirms discussions with PotashCorp regarding potential merger of equals . No decision has been made as to whether to proceed with a combination .No agreement has been reached with Potash Corp.

Potash Corp, Agrium planning to merge - Bloomberg

:Potash Corp, Agrium Inc planning to merge; combination could be announced as soon as next week - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Agrium interested in buying fertilizer assets, farm retail stores - CEO

Agrium Inc quarterly conference call: CEO Chuck Magro said the company is interested in potential acquisitions of wholesale fertilizer assets and farm retail stores. Further company coverage: [AGU.TO] (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Agrium posts Q2 adj EPS of $4.18; sees FY EPS $5.00-$5.30

Agrium Inc : Agrium reports solid second quarter earnings . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.18 . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30 . Agrium inc says 2016 estimates of nitrogen and potash production remain between 3.5 million to 3.7 million and 2.3 million to 2.4 million tonnes, respectively . Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were slightly lower than same period last year due primarily to extended planned outage at the borger facility . Narrowed our expectation for 2016 retail ebitda between $1.1-billion to $1.15-billion . Agrium inc says nitrogen prices have been pressured due to slow demand from india and seasonal pricing pressure . Sees 2016 nitrogen production of 3.5 to 3.7 million tonnes . Agrium inc sees 2016 crop nutrient sales 9.8 million tonnes to 10.2 million tonnes . Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $800 million - $900 million . Agrium inc says expect that pace of chinese phosphate exports will increase in second half of 2016, but continue to be below 2015 levels . Says do not expect any additional capacity to come on stream in second half of 2016 for potash . Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Annual guidance range has been revised to $5.00 to $5.30 diluted earnings per share due to weak outlook for nutrient prices . "currently working on completion of Cargill and another retail acquisition" . Q2 sales $6,415 million versus $6,992 million last year.

Agrium says board approved dividend of US$0.875 per common share

Agrium Inc :Agrium inc says board approved a dividend of $0.875 u.s. Per common share.

Mosaic CEO sees buying opportunities from diversified miners

: Mosaic CEO, in a Reuters interview, said he sees opportunities to buy fertilizer production assets from big diversified miners . Mosaic CEO said Canpotex negotiations with Chinese potash buyers were focusing on volume after global price set Further company coverage: [MOS.N] (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)).