Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)
20 Oct 2017
284,413
$146.99
$115.16
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium
Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India
Agrium's crop production services announces two retail acquisitions
Agrium Inc : Agrium's crop production services announces two retail acquisitions, to add 34 locations in the u.s. And canada . Received regulatory approval for its retail business to acquire 16 locations in western canada from andrukow group solutions inc .Additionally, cps recently completed acquisition of 18 locations from cargill aghorizons (u.s.) across northern u.s. Corn-Belt region. Full Article
Fitch Potashcorp/Agrium merger talks highlight distribution
Agrium confirms talks with Potash Corp for potential merger of equals
Potash Corp, Agrium planning to merge - Bloomberg
:Potash Corp, Agrium Inc planning to merge; combination could be announced as soon as next week - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Agrium interested in buying fertilizer assets, farm retail stores - CEO
Agrium posts Q2 adj EPS of $4.18; sees FY EPS $5.00-$5.30
Agrium says board approved dividend of US$0.875 per common share
Mosaic CEO sees buying opportunities from diversified miners
: Mosaic CEO, in a Reuters interview, said he sees opportunities to buy fertilizer production assets from big diversified miners . Mosaic CEO said Canpotex negotiations with Chinese potash buyers were focusing on volume after global price set Further company coverage: [MOS.N] (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
