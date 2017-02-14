Edition:
India

Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)

AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Open
Rs171.70
Day's High
Rs171.70
Day's Low
Rs166.25
Volume
112,157
Avg. Vol
62,017
52-wk High
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashiana Housing Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Ashiana Housing Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 159.3 million rupees versus 7.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 331.8 million rupees versus 298.3 million rupees year ago .All figures in consol.  Full Article

Ashiana Housing Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Ashiana Housing Ltd:Declared to pay interim dividend at the rate of 25% on 2 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 0.50 Indian rupees) in respect of financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Ashiana Housing Ltd News

BRIEF-Ashiana Housing enters MoU for development of group housing project

* Says MoU with Pune based developer for development of group housing project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQKHbw Further company coverage:

