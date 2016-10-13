Edition:
Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

AHT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,879.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,941,756
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashtead Group sees H1 results in line with view
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Ashtead Group Plc : Both divisions have continued to perform well in q2 of current financial year .We expect first half results to be in line with our expectations.  Full Article

UK's CMA says considering if Ashtead Plant Hire-Lion Trackhire deal would hurt competition
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Competition And Markets Authority(CMA):UK's CMA says considering whether anticipated acquisition by Ashtead Plant Hire Company Limited of Lion Trackhire Ltd would hurt competition.  Full Article

Ashtead says to buyback shares worth up to 200 mln stg
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Ashtead Group Plc : Has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank . Arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in co purchased on co's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme . Aggregate purchase price under this arrangement will not exceed 200 million pounds .Maximum price paid be limited to be no more than 105 percent average middle market closing price of co's shares for 5 business days before purchase is made.  Full Article

Ashtead Group PLC News

UPDATE 2-Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools

* Shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

