Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altus Group and St. Francis Xavier University signs technology collaboration agreement

Altus Group Ltd :Altus Group Ltd - Co and St. Francis Xavier University announced that they have signed a technology collaboration agreement.

Altus Group Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million

Altus Group Ltd : Altus Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Altus Group Ltd says Q2 consolidated revenues increased 5.0% to $110.0 million . Altus Group ltd says Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% to $18.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Altus Group acquires R2G Ltd

Altus Group Ltd :Has acquired R2G Limited, a specialist chartered surveyors firm focused on business rates services.

CalSTRS Selects Altus Group's Data Analytics to Help Maximize Value of Their Real Estate Portfolio

Altus Group Limited:signed a five-year contract with the California State Teachers' Retirement System ("CalSTRS") to provide data analytics solutions ("Altus Analytics") to help maximize the value of their real estate portfolio and enhance their compliance needs.