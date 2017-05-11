Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04

May 11 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc :Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada.Reconfirmed 2017 guidance.Qtrly total revenue C$524.8 million versus C$570.1 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.04.Recent discussions lead Aimia to belief that Air Canada does not currently intend to renew aeroplan partnership expiring in June 2020.Exploring post-2020 alternatives.Rupert Duchesne to retire, with interim group chief executive David Johnston to assume role permanently.Newly adopted dividend policy targets future dividend payout ratio linked to cashflow generation.Says material reduction in capital expenditures is also planned for 2018.Aimia says also reviewing business units and investments on basis of their medium-term ROIC contribution; this may lead to further asset sales.All figures in C$.

Sigma Group acquires Aimia Inc Enhancement Services business unit

Sigma Group : Sigma group acquires Aimia Inc Enhancement Services business unit .Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

Aimia Inc sees 2016 Capital Expenditures between $70 mln- $80 mln

Aimia Inc : Aimia reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly total revenue $525.4 million versus $ 536.9 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view c$547.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures Between $70 Mln $80 million . Aimia Inc says Q2 gross billings were $560.7 million compared to $605.3 million last year . Aimia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 .Qtrly earnings per common share $0.02.

Aimia signs contract with Aeon, Japan's largest retailer group

Aimia Inc : Aimia will provide data and analytical services to aeon retail using its edge platform known as self serve .Aimia signs contract with aeon retail, the core retail subsidiary of aeon, japan's largest retailer group.

Aimia announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Aimia Inc : Received approval from toronto stock exchange respecting renewal of ncib to purchase for cancellation up to 11.2 million of shares .Aimia announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid.

Aimia Qtrly loss per share $0.12

Aimia Inc : On track for previously announced $20 million of cost savings to be realized from beginning of 2017 . Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Qtrly total revenue $570.1 million versus $660.1 million . Qtrly gross billings were $573.0 million compared to $595.2 million last year . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.21, revenue view c$605.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share $0.13 .Aimia reports first quarter 2016 results.

Aimia names Tor Lønnum as Chief Financial Officer

Aimia Inc:Says appointment of Tor Lønnum as Chief Financial Officer.Lønnum will join Aimia on May 2(nd) and be based at Aimia's head office in Montreal.