Air France-KLM September traffic ‍​rises 4.2 percent

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM ::SEPTEMBER PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR RISES 2.1 PERCENT POINTS TO 88.4 PERCENT.SEPTEMBER TRAFFIC ‍​RISES 4.2 PERCENT.SEPTEMBER CARGO ACTIVITY ‍​UP 0.5 PERCENT.

Air France-KLM June traffic up 8.3 percent

July 10 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM :JUNE TRAFFIC UP 8.3 PERCENT.JUNE PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR UP 2.2 PERCENT POINTS TO 87.7 PERCENT.JUNE CARGO ACTIVITY UP 3.0 PERCENT.

Air France publishes its 2016/17 winter schedule

Air France KLM SA : For the 2016/17 winter period, Air France will increase by 3.7 pct its capacity compared to the previous winter period . It will open 52 new routes on the long, medium and short-haul networks

Air France-KLM September traffic up 0.9 percent

Air France-KLM : September traffic up 0.9 percent . September passenger load factor down 1.0 percentage points to 86.3 percent .September cargo traffic down 4.5 percent.

Gogo to partner with Air France-KLM for in-flight connectivity

Gogo Inc : First aircraft is expected to be in service end of next year, with bulk of installations taking place during 2018-2019 .To partner with Air France-KLM to connect existing long-haul fleet of 124 aircraft, with airline option to install technology on additional aircraft.

BRIEF-Air France-KLM July traffic up 0.5 pct

Air France-KLM SA : July traffic up 0.5 percent . July passenger load factor down 0.5 percent points to 88.8 percent . July cargo traffic down 6.7 percent .Says impact of the seven day Air France cabin crew strike (period July 27-August 2) on the operating result is estimated around 90 million euros.

KLM secures injunction preventing baggage handler strike

Dutch Airline KLM said it had obtained a court injunction preventing dozens of baggage handlers from striking for 90 minutes on Wednesday evening, Dutch media reported . Talks between KLM management and the union broke down this week over a demand for a 1 percent pay rise from 2017. . The dispute is separate from the dispute between management and cabin staff at parent company Air France KLM's French unit, which led to a week-long strike that ended on Tuesday.

KLM baggage handlers to stop work briefly on Wednesday - union

Dozens of KLM baggage handlers will stop work for 90 minutes on Wednesday, their union said .. There may be delays for passengers, the union said in a statement .. Talks between KLM management and the union broke down this week over a demand for a 1 percent pay rise from 2017

Air France says to operate 70-90 pct of flights on Saturday

Air France KLM says in a statement: to operate more than 90 percent of long-haul flights on Saturday during flight crew strike . to operate 80 percent of domestic flights on Saturday . to operate 70 percent for medium-haul flights on Saturday

Air France cabin crew strike: 80 pct of flights to run Fri

Air France: Says To Operate More Than 80 Percent Of Flights On Friday . More Than 90 Pct of Long Haul flights to go ahead . to operate 75 pct of medium-haul flights to and from paris . says strike rate of staff at 37 percent