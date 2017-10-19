Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Air Liquide enters into new joint venture with Sinopec in China

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::AIR LIQUIDE STRENGTHENS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH SINOPEC IN CHINA.‍ENTERED INTO A NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH SINOPEC (CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP.) IN BEIJING​.JV WITH SINOPEC FOR TAKE-OVER AND OPTIMIZATION OF 3 EXISTING ASUS AND BUILDING OF NEW NITROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT, TOTAL INVESTMENT EUR 40 MILLION ​.

Air Liquide FY net profit group share ‍​1.84 billion euros, up 5.0 percent

Air Liquide : FY operating income recurring ‍​3.02 billion euros, up 5.9 percent year on year . FY revenue 18.14 billion euros, up 14.6 percent . FY net profit group share ‍​1.84 billion euros, up 5.0 percent . To propose dividend of 2.60 euros per share .Confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2017.

Air Liquide completes a 3.3 billion euro capital increase

Air Liquide SA : Air liquide completes the refinancing of its Airgas acquisition with a successful capital increase of 3.3 billion euros ($3.68 billion) . Following the subscription period, which ended on September 28, the total subscription orders amounted to approximately 6.3 billion euros, representing a total subscription rate of 191.2 percent . 40,334,395 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis . 42,266,306 new shares were requested on a reducible basis and will only be satisfied with respect to 2,867,814 new shares . Settlement, delivery and start of trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares will take place on October 11, 2016 . As from October 11, 2016, the share capital of Air Liquide will amount to 2,138,509,373.00 euros, consisting of 388,819,886 shares Further company coverage: [AIRP.PA] ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Air Liquide launches last step of Airgas acquisition refinancing

Air Liquide SA : Launches the last step of Airgas acquisition refinancing .Announces successful placement of five USD-denominated senior bonds for an aggregate amount of $4.5 billion ($4.50 billion).

Air Liquide confirms rights issue plan with H1 results

Air Liquide Sa : Air liquide says h1 reported sales up 2.2 percent at 8.295 billion euros, net profit 811 million euros, down 4.6 percent reported, up 1.1 percent on comparable basis . Air liquide says airgas acquisition will be accretive in 2016 . Air liquide sees u.s. Asset sales finalised in h2 . Air liquide says confident in ability to generate net profit growth in 2016 . Air liquide says generated 143 million euros in recurring efficiency gains in h1, sees these enhanced in h2 thanks to airgas .Air liquide says confirms plan to proceed with rights issue of between 3.0 and 3.5 billion euros in sept/oct depending on market conditions.

Air liquide 2016-2020 objectives

Air Liquide : 2016-20 objctives . Revenue growth: +6 pct to +8 pct CAGR . Airgas synergies > $300 million . Maintain S&P `A` range rating . Efficiency gains > 300 million euros on average per year .Roce > 10 pct after 5 to 6 years.

Air Liquide invests in US start-up Solidia Technologies

Air Liquide : Partnered with US start-up Solidia Technologies,to provide new equipment for carbon dioxide injection for production of Solidia concrete .In addition to this partnership, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD) has also invested in Solidia Technologies to support industrialization of technology.

Air Liquide announces divestiture of U.S. assets to Matheson Tri-Gas

Air Liquide SA : Enters into an agreement to sell certain assets in the United States to Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc, a subsidiary of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation <4091.T> of Tokyo, Japan .Upon closing, these divestitures would mark a significant milestone toward satisfying the conditions required by the Federal Trade Commission in connection with Air Liquide's recently closed acquisition of Airgas.

Air Liquide to supply Aligal to superstore in Milan, Italy

Air Liquide SA :Has been selected to supply Aligal, its food-grade gas used for food processing and preservation, to the superstore “Iper, La Grande I,” in Milan, Italy.

Air Liquide plans 3.5 bln eur cap hike in Airgas purchase-CEO in Le Figaro

Air Liquide CEO tells Le Figaro: TO RAISE ABOUT 10 BLN EUR TO FUND AIRGAS PURCHASE INCL CAPITAL INCREASE OF CLOSE TO 3.5 BLN Further company coverage: [AIRP.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 (1) 49 49 54 52;)).