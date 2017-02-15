Asahi India Glass Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit 255.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.21 billion rupees versus 5.64 billion rupees year ago.

Asahi India Glass Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 250.7 million rupees versus 206.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 5.80 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees last year .