Aixtron: ‍Kim Schindelhauer to resume his position as chairman of supervisory board​

June 8 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE ::DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY .‍KIM SCHINDELHAUER TO RESUME HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​.

Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line

May 25 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE ::AIXTRON SE TO SELL ITS ALD/CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE / THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS / THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017.AGREED PURCHASE PRICE IN A RANGE BETWEEN USD 45 MILLION AND USD 55 MILLION WILL BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING.TO SELL ALD AND CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE, AT AIXTRON, INC. BASED IN SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA TO EUGENE TECHNOLOGY INC., A WHOLLY OWNED U.S. SUBSIDIARY OF EUGENE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, SOUTH KOREA.EXPECTS THAT THIS TRANSACTION WILL NOT AFFECT FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE WITH ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 180 AND 210 MILLION.GUIDANCE INCLUDES CORE BUSINESS AND ALD/CVD BUSINESS UP TO DATE OF SALE.

Grand Chip Investment : Says acceptance rate of Aixtron SE takeover offer at 59.97 percent, above minimum threshold of 50.1 percent Further company coverage: [AIXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Aixtron shareholder Argonaut : says to accept takeover offer from china's gci Further company coverage: [AIXGn.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Grand Chip Investment GMBH: Grand Chip Investment GMBH announces interim results of voluntary public takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment Gmbh for Aixtron SE .As of Aug. 26, takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 4.6 million Aixtron shares.

Grand Chip Investment GmbH: Grand Chip Investment GmbH announces interim results of voluntary public takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH for Aixtron SE .As of August 19, 2016, takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 2.8 million Aixtron shares.

Aixtron SE confirms 2016 outlook, backs GCI takeover offer

Aixtron SE : Aixtron SE says challenging first-half results in line with expectations . H1 revenue 55.5 million eur versus 80.7 million eur year ago . Ebitda expectation for 2017 under review . Q2 Ebit loss 11.2 million eur . Expects to achieve for fiscal year 2016 revenues between eur 170 and 200 million . Management and supervisory boards recommend acceptance of takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH . Work councils also welcome offer . GCI offer and planned transaction is deemed positive . Management confirms 2016 outlook . Q2 order intake 51.1 million eur . Expects stronger revenues in second half of 2016 compared to first half .Ebitda, ebit, net result and free cash flow are expected to improve slightly compared to 2015 but to remain negative for full year 2016.

FGC says takeover offer for Aixtron to run through Oct. 7

Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund's (FGC) Grand Chip Investment Gmbh Says : Says publishes offer document for the public takeover offer for Aixtron . Says Aixtron securityholders are being offered eur 6.00 in cash per aixtron share . Says takeover offer conditional on minimum acceptance threshold of at least 60 percent . Says period for acceptance ends on 7 October . Says takeover offer for Aixtron contains a break fee of 25 euros in favor of Aixtron .Says acknowledges that the Aixtron IP will remain with, and be solely used by, the Aixtron group.

Aixtron reschedules Q2 earnings release to Aug. 11, 2016

: Aixtron se rescheduled its q2/2016 earnings release from july 26, 2016 to august 11, 2016 . Aixtron says reason for this shift is the planned transaction with gci .Aixtron says release for q3/2016 has been rescheduled from october 25, 2016 to november 8, 2016.

Aixtron deal with FGC includes a break fee

Aixtron SE : Says deal with Fujian Grand Chip includes a break fee in case aixtron actively solicits alternative offers Further company coverage: [AIXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).