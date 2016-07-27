Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akka Technologies Se : H1 sales 550.2 million euros ($604.56 million), up 19.2 pct . Confirms its objectives for 2018 .Confirms organic growth of sales objective for each of its 3 business units in 2016.

Akka Technologies Sa : Q1 revenue 268.3 million euros ($306.72 million) versus 226.1 million euros year ago . Confirms target of achieving organic revenue growth in each of its three business units in 2016, , combined with a further improvement in margins .Group accordingly confirms its 2018 objectives.

Akka Technologies SA:Decided to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares by incorporation of share premiums and reserves.New shares will be delivered to shareholders at a rate of 1 new Akka Technologies share for every 10 existing shares held.

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms 2018 objectives.

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms FY 2015 current operating profit will be in line with expectations and consensus.Confirms FY 2018 objectives.

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms 2018 revenue objective of about 1.2 billion euros.Confirms objective of organic sales growth in 2015.Confirms 2018 operating income of 100 million euros with operating margin from 8 pct to 10 pct.