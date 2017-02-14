Edition:
Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

AKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.79TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.51%)
Prev Close
9.84TL
Open
9.86TL
Day's High
9.93TL
Day's Low
9.75TL
Volume
15,788,580
Avg. Vol
15,995,476
52-wk High
10.72TL
52-wk Low
7.33TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akbank to issue up to EUR 1 bln mortgage covered bonds
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Akbank : Authorizes the general directorate to issue up to a total of 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) or equivalent mortgage covered bonds .Says to issue mortgage covered bonds without public offering, outside Turkey, within 1 year period and subject to favorable market conditions.  Full Article

Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Akbank Tas says: To issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market Further company coverage: [AKBNK.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).  Full Article

Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro​- Reuters.‍All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.‍Loan will be used for trade finance purposes.  Full Article

Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 

Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro.  Full Article

Akbank TAS News

BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC‍​ to secure $150 million equivalent

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Earnings vs. Estimates

