Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)
9.79TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.05TL (-0.51%)
9.84TL
9.86TL
9.93TL
9.75TL
15,788,580
15,995,476
10.72TL
7.33TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Akbank to issue up to EUR 1 bln mortgage covered bonds
Akbank
Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market
Akbank Tas
Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters
Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro- Reuters.All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.Loan will be used for trade finance purposes. Full Article
Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros
Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro. Full Article
BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC to secure $150 million equivalent
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)