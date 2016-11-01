Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)
Akcansa Cimento Q3 net profit rises to 91.5 million lira
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 72.8 million lira
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Akcansa Cimento to sell 24.12 pct stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem for 26.0 mln lira
Akcansa Cimento
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay 1.1436750 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015. Full Article
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board. Full Article
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Akcansa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 . Full Article