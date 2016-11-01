Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akcansa Cimento Q3 net profit rises to 91.5 million lira

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Q3 net profit of 91.5 million lira ($29.38 million) versus 70.4 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 352.3 million lira versus 360.6 million lira year ago.

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 72.8 million lira

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 406.9 million lira ($137.61 million) versus 411.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 72.8 million lira versus 79.1 million lira year ago.

Akcansa Cimento to sell 24.12 pct stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem for 26.0 mln lira

Akcansa Cimento :Said on Wednesday that decided to sell 24.12 percent stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem Hizmetleri to Cukurova Holding for 26.0 million lira ($8.63 million).

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay 1.1436750 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015.

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Akcansa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.