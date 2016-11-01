Edition:
India

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)

AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.51TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.67TL (-5.50%)
Prev Close
12.18TL
Open
12.21TL
Day's High
12.22TL
Day's Low
11.51TL
Volume
322,359
Avg. Vol
130,135
52-wk High
15.30TL
52-wk Low
11.00TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akcansa Cimento Q3 net profit rises to 91.5 million lira
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Q3 net profit of 91.5 million lira ($29.38 million) versus 70.4 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 352.3 million lira versus 360.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 72.8 million lira
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 406.9 million lira ($137.61 million) versus 411.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 72.8 million lira versus 79.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento to sell 24.12 pct stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem for 26.0 mln lira
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Akcansa Cimento :Said on Wednesday that decided to sell 24.12 percent stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem Hizmetleri to Cukurova Holding for 26.0 million lira ($8.63 million).  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay 1.1436750 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Akcansa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

» More AKCNS.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials