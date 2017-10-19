Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results.Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces.Asanko Gold Inc - qtrly ‍US$63.6 million in gold revenue at an average realized price of US$1,265 per ounce​.Asanko Gold Inc says ‍looking ahead to final quarter of year, maintain revised guidance of 205,000 - 225,000 ounces​.

Asanko Gold Q1 net income per share $0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold reports q1 2017 results.Qtrly Gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces..Qtrly net income per share $0.04.Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.04.

Asanko Gold produces 53,986 ounces gold in Q3

Asanko Gold Inc : Q3 gold production at 53,986 ounces and gold sales of 54,393 ounces for US$71.3m in gold revenue . Gold production for Q4 forecast to be 52,000 to 57,000 ounces .Expects to produce between 106,000 and 111,000 oz for H2 2016.

Asanko Gold Q2 adjusted net loss per share $0.06

Asanko Gold Inc : Asanko Gold reports Q2 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.06 . Qtrly revenue $43.3 million . Asanko Gold Inc says guidance Of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold production for second half of 2016 re-iterated . Qtrly gold production 36,337 ounces .Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Asanko Gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for Phase 2A investment decision

Asanko Gold Inc : Asanko gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for phase 2A investment decision . Terms agreed to amend repayment schedule on existing US$150 million debt facility . Principal repayments deferred by two years to july 1, 2018 . No other changes to existing debt facility terms or offtake agreement . Revised repayment profile frees up an additional US$70 million in cash flow over two years for planned growth projects . Phase 1 of Asanko gold mine is in production, expected to produce annual average of 190,000 ounces of gold/year over 12.5 year life-of-mine .First stage, phase 2A, of Asanko mine expansion sees capex of $100-$125 million to expand production to about 280,000 ounces of gold/year by Q4 2018.