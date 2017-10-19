Edition:
Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

AKG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.24
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
957,763
52-wk High
$5.47
52-wk Low
$0.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results.Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces.Asanko Gold Inc - qtrly ‍US$63.6 million in gold revenue at an average realized price of US$1,265 per ounce​.Asanko Gold Inc says ‍looking ahead to final quarter of year, maintain revised guidance of 205,000 - 225,000 ounces​.  Full Article

Asanko Gold Q1 net income per share $0.04
Thursday, 4 May 2017 

May 4 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold reports q1 2017 results.Qtrly Gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces..Qtrly net income per share $0.04.Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.04.  Full Article

Asanko Gold produces 53,986 ounces gold in Q3
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Asanko Gold Inc : Q3 gold production at 53,986 ounces and gold sales of 54,393 ounces for US$71.3m in gold revenue . Gold production for Q4 forecast to be 52,000 to 57,000 ounces .Expects to produce between 106,000 and 111,000 oz for H2 2016.  Full Article

Asanko Gold Q2 adjusted net loss per share $0.06
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Asanko Gold Inc : Asanko Gold reports Q2 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.06 . Qtrly revenue $43.3 million . Asanko Gold Inc says guidance Of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold production for second half of 2016 re-iterated . Qtrly gold production 36,337 ounces .Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Asanko Gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for Phase 2A investment decision
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Asanko Gold Inc : Asanko gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for phase 2A investment decision . Terms agreed to amend repayment schedule on existing US$150 million debt facility . Principal repayments deferred by two years to july 1, 2018 . No other changes to existing debt facility terms or offtake agreement . Revised repayment profile frees up an additional US$70 million in cash flow over two years for planned growth projects . Phase 1 of Asanko gold mine is in production, expected to produce annual average of 190,000 ounces of gold/year over 12.5 year life-of-mine .First stage, phase 2A, of Asanko mine expansion sees capex of $100-$125 million to expand production to about 280,000 ounces of gold/year by Q4 2018.  Full Article

BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results

* Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces

