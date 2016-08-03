Edition:
India

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)

AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,437.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.55 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,454.00
Open
Rs1,454.00
Day's High
Rs1,463.70
Day's Low
Rs1,435.00
Volume
1,584
Avg. Vol
4,999
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Accelya Kale Solutions appoints John Johnston as chairman
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Philippe Lesueur will step down as chairman and director of the company . John Johnston who currently serves as non-executive director will take over as chairman of the company .  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 71 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 239.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 887.7 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 140.6 million rupees; consol net sales was 750.6 million rupees . Recommended final dividend of 30 rupees per share .  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlP8C3 Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

