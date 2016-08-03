Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)
AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,437.45INR
3:29pm IST
1,437.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.55 (-1.14%)
Rs-16.55 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,454.00
Rs1,454.00
Open
Rs1,454.00
Rs1,454.00
Day's High
Rs1,463.70
Rs1,463.70
Day's Low
Rs1,435.00
Rs1,435.00
Volume
1,584
1,584
Avg. Vol
4,999
4,999
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00
Rs1,100.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Accelya Kale Solutions appoints John Johnston as chairman
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd
Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 71 pct
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd
BRIEF-India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct
* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlP8C3 Further company coverage: